Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Republic First Bancorp worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

FRBK opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.