Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 21st (ABTX, ACCO, ACIU, AHH, AKRO, AREC, BCHHF, ERRFY, FLTDF, PG)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 21st:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

