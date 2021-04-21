Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kemper Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

KMPR opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kemper by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.