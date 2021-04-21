Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.