Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

