Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ameresco (AMRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2021 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,869 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,389. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 108.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 8.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

