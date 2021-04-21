Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW):

4/20/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TROW stock opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

