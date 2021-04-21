Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

