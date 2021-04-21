Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (BIG, CMS, EQR, FENC, PCT, SIG, UMH, UNTY, WEGRY, WING)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Earlier, the REIT noted that it continued to witness “good demand for its apartment units” in February. This is highlighted by the continued trend of move-ins surpassing move outs, in turn translating into improvement in physical occupancy. Yet, residential REITs have been significantly affected by the pandemic, with demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities bearing the brunt, leading to high concessions and uncollectible lease revenues. Also, health concerns of living in dense environments and the continuation of the work-from-home mandates are resulting in a shift of renter demand away from higher cost and urban/infill markets. Equity Residential is not immune to these woes and is bearing substantial impact on rental rates.”

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the company’s recently raised first-quarter and fiscal 2022 view. Management highlighted that strategic efforts, and gains from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on vaccine rollouts are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy conversion and average ticket values were added positives. Incidentally, Signet now projects total revenues in the bracket of $6-$6.14 billion and same-store sales of 17-20% for fiscal 2022. It continues to anticipate stronger sales performance in the first half. The company also anticipates gross cost savings of $50-$75 million in fiscal 2022 from operational efficiencies, which are likely to partly offset the higher investments. However, management continues to envision same-store sales to be negative in the second half.”

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $355.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

