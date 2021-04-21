Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sotera Health (SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

4/14/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

4/7/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

4/3/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

3/16/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SHC stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

