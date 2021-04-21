Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Holdings Trimmed by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America comprises approximately 45.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned 3.89% of Retail Properties of America worth $87,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,452.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

