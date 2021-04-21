Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

