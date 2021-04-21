Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 620.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of PVH worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

