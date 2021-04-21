Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,265 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,005.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

