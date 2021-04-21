Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 34,154 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Synovus Financial worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

