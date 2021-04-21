Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 88,905 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

