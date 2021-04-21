Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 103,321 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

