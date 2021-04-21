Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

