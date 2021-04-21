Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,868 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

