Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,212 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

