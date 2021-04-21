Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,991 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

