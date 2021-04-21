Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.