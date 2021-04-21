Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys 8.76% 4.51% 2.25% Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $80.43 million 36.80 -$115.38 million ($0.91) -24.73 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 41,213.73 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -11.40

MorphoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intra-Cellular Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 6 4 0 2.40 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 55.20%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than MorphoSys.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.