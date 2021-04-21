Reviewing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.38% 4.97% 0.56% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.06% 8.75% 0.84%

This table compares TFS Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $508.55 million 11.02 $83.32 million $0.30 66.57 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 2.79 $14.72 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

