REVV Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and $4.05 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.