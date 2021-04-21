Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 842,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,476. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

