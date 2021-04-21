Rexnord (RXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rexnord stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.87. 4,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,648. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

