RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 617 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000.

IXN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.05. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,691. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $190.38 and a twelve month high of $330.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

