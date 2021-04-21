RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 71,536 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 2,017,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

