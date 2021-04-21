RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 205,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.