RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68.

