RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

