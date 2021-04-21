RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 6,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.