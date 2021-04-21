RFG Advisory LLC Invests $5.49 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $10,713,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 144,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

