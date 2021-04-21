RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

