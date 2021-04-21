RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,204. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $140.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

