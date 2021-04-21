RFG Advisory LLC Sells 15,634 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,397 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

