Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.90 ($129.29).

RHM opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.10.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

