Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 4,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The stock has a market cap of $999.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

