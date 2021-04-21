Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
