Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

