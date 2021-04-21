Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

