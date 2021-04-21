Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,974 ($78.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,708.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,448.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

