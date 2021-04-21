Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Acquires 6 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,980 ($78.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,021. The stock has a market cap of £96.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,708.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,448.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

