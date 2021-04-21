Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Acquires 6 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).
Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,980 ($78.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,021. The stock has a market cap of £96.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,708.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,448.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
