Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,969.64 ($77.99) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,708.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,448.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.