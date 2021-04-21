Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

