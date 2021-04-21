Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
RIO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,002. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
