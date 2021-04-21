Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,002. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $713,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

