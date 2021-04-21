RioDeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $26.93 million and $5.00 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

