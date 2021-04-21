Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 40,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,207,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $32,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.