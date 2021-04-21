Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $65.42 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

