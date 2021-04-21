Rivetz (RVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,751.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $698,739.40 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.